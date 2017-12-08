Guest Commentary… Slavery continues in 2017 Africa

The enslavement of Africans didn’t end when the Thirteenth Amendment was enacted in 1865. It continues for hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of sub-Saharan Africans on the northern coast of Libya, the main gateway to Europe. They have been trying to flee non-stop regional war and suffocating poverty by escaping to that nearby continent, which is only about 340 miles away. While doing so, many of them, today in 2017, are being auctioned off into enslavement for as little as $400 and as much as $970 (and higher).

After the U.S. assassinated revolutionary Pan-Africanist Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and overthrew his regime, numerous military and political factions—including terrorists and other extremists—attempted to step up as replacements. But none succeeded, hence constant and ongoing violent anarchy and rampart criminality for six years and counting.

As a result, Africans in and near that region consistently attempt to flee to nearby Italy and other European countries. But those countries, especially Italy, have not only refused to offer any humanitarian assistance but also have sent their naval fleets to block entry, even when Africans are shipwrecked, victimized, injured, starved, and/or close to death.

And when Italy got tired of doing its own dirty work, it began paying various powerful but completely lawless Libyan military and political thugs to do it for them. Although that didn’t begin the slavery, it certainly expanded it. That’s precisely why the International Organization of Migration (IOM) stated, “The reason [the slave trade] can happen is because there is really no rule of law across much of Libya.” And that’s precisely why the 700,000 refugees and migrants in Libya, many of whom are held in detention camps, are exploited, abused, beaten, and sold into “debt bondage” or “forced labor,” which simply means slavery.

