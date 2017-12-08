Check It Out …From the Middle Passage to the Mediterranean Passage (J. Pharaoh Doss’ Column Dec. 6)

The Middle Passage was the transport of millions of African slaves across the ocean to the Americas during the trans-atlantic slave trade. It’s estimated that 15 percent of Africans died during the voyage and other sources say even more died in Africa while being carted to the ships. History records these horrific events between the 16th and 19th centuries, but there’s a horrible reversal of history in the 21st century and it centers around the Mediterranean Passage.

In April 2015 Newsweek asked: Why are so many migrants crossing the Mediterranean? (These migrants were people fleeing war and human rights abuses from Syria, Eritrea, Somalia, and Libya. Libya was also the point of departure.) Newsweek stated this scale of mass migration hasn’t been seen since the aftermath of the Vietnam War, when more than 1 million Vietnamese refugees were resettled in western countries. Between January and April 2015, 36,390 migrants entered Europe by means of high-risk boating across the Mediterranean Sea, and in April alone, 1,200 migrants drowned during the Mediterranean Passage.

Now, in July 2015 I wrote an op-ed called: The M-word and the Mediterranean risk. The M-word didn’t replace migrant. I was referring to a Hebrew word that meant infiltrator. (The word was used to describe illegal border crossers from Africa into Israel.) At that time Israel was heavily criticized for “kicking out Africans.” The facts were, Israel granted temporary asylum to people fleeing ethnic cleansing in Sudan and forced conscription in Eritrea.

