A day of Beauty, Breakthrough & Branding

Early in the morning on Nov. 18, dozens of young ladies gathered at the Holiday Inn in Monroeville for Beauty, Breakthrough & Branding, a specially-designed day of interactive training presentations and purpose-filled presenters. The visionary and host for the day was Teresa Renee Hunt, an educator, minister and entrepreneur. Hunt says she is known as a life-makeover strategist and challenges her audience to live with intention, make purposeful decisions and overcome personal hindrances so they can experience the reality of their dreams.

In 2016, Hunt was recognized by the New Pittsburgh Courier as one of Pittsburgh’s Fab40 under 40. The Beauty, Breakthrough & Branding guests were inspired by featured speakers: Nicole Narvaez Manns, creator of Nikki’s Magic Wand, Donna Baxter Porcher, CEO and Tech Diva of Soul Pitt Media, and Shinora Grayson-Johnson, financial coach and author of “Disciplined Dollars.” The ladies were inspired by the speakers, vendors and networking.

Hunt said the message that was shared throughout the day was: “The foundation of your life’s fulfillment is built upon a renewed mind. When you renew your mind, you transform your life, and your dreams become your reality.”

