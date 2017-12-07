This one’s for Shazier—Steelers win 23-20 over mistake-prone Bengals

On Monday night, Dec. 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a last minute 23-20 win over the despised Cincinnati Bengals in Cincy.

However, for two successive weeks, the Black and Gold has been forced to depend upon the “Midas toe” of their place kicker, Chris Boswell. This game had all of the elements of a battle for the ages. Players being laid out as if they were soldiers fighting on a battlefield being forced to face tanks, rockets, mortars and other conventional tools of modern-day warfare, with only helmets, cleats, shoulder pads and a pigskin.

Breaking news: the “choir boy” and Bengals resident saint, Vontaze Burfict, was given a fresh clock-cleaning by the Steelers rookie wide receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster. Schuster threw a block for Le’Veon BellLe’Veon Bell Le’Veon BellLe’Veon Bell Le’Veon Bell Le’Veon Bell Le’Veon Bell as Bell was his making his way downfield. After Smith-Schuster delivered the bone-crushing blow to Monsieur Burfict, Sir Juju stood over the stunned Burfict appearing as if he was ready to perform a jig, post haste. See, boys and girls, it is usually Mr. Burfict who delivers bad news on the gridiron, but on this occasion, Burfict was the one who had to sign for the contraband. If there was any doubt about the outcome of this collision, well, put it this way: only the chiropractor knows for sure. As far as Smith-Schuster standing over Burfict as he lay dazed and bewildered on the field, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was as always, politically correct. Postgame, he said: “He shouldn’t have stood over him…We want to play within the rules; we respect player safety, I can assess a judgment on the fact that he stood over him and that’s not how we play and that’s not reflective of the sportsman he is. I’m sure he’s sorry for that.”

