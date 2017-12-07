The Trump trick bag—stacking the courts

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Two people reported to work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Nov. 27, both expecting to lead the bureau. Leandra English, who had been chief of staff to former Director Richard Cordray (he resigned before Thanksgiving to return to Ohio to run for governor), was appointed to the director position by her old boss. Simultaneously, 45 appointed Mick Mulvaney, head of the Office of Management and Budget, to hold the job. Reportedly, Mulvaney arrived at the office bright and early Monday morning, carrying a bag of donuts. Both Mulvaney and English sent memos to the entire staff asserting their leadership. Mulvaney rolled his sleeves up and got to work at an agency he had previously ridiculed. English headed to court to assert the right to her job.

Now, here comes the trick bag. Leandra English found herself in Judge Timothy Kelly’s courtroom. The judge, in the US District Court, was appointed by 45. Is there any coincidence that English did not prevail in her suit? Mulvaney is right when he says that anyone who expected the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to operate the same way under 45 as it did under President Obama. “Elections have consequence,” he crowed. With that smug bragging, he illustrates why other relatively (I use the word advisedly) principled Republicans put up with 45 and his antics. While too many of us are focused on 45’s foolish antics, flippant verbal attacks, and downright dangerous international behavior, the “Buffoon-in-Chief” and the Senate are quietly packing the courts. 45 is moving faster than President Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Bush have, with as many as 200 positions already filled. Further, 45 is appointing younger and more conservative jurists than ever before. Kelley, for example, is in his late 40s.

