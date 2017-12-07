New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Dec. 6-12)

Doing Business with Pitt

DEC. 6—The University of Pittsburgh Small Business Development Center and the Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence will host a Doing Business with Pitt seminar, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., O’Hara Student Ballroom, 4024 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh. 15213. This program is designed to help business owners better understand the overall purchasing process, learn how to qualify to become a potential supplier to the University, and create awareness to market & sell within the University community. Representatives from the Facilities Management, Housing, Athletics, IT and Purchasing Services will be in attendance. For more information, visit entrepreneur.pitt.edu or call 412-648-1542.

DEC. 7—The Pittsburgh Public Schools Facilities Department and Minority and Women Business Department will host a Diversity Supplier presentation, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers Board Committee Room, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh. 15213. Presentations by Project Director Michael McNamara and Minority and Women Business Coordinator Paula Castleberry will focus on contracting opportunities with the district in 2018. For more information or to register, call 412-488-4661.

