Juju Smith-Schuster suspended


Steelers standout rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took out Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict on a bone-crunching hit, and now the NFL has taken out Smith-Schuster. It’s a one-game suspension for Juju, with his standing over Burfict in a taunting manner playing a large role in the suspension. “Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player,” said John Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations. (Photo by Courier photographer Brian Cook)

 

