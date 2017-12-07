Courier’s 2017 ‘Men of Excellence’ just one week away

Turn on your local news, and it seems to be nothing but “negative actions” by Black men that are highlighted, says Emmai Alaquiva.

The longtime Pittsburgh resident and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker preached the importance of “positive actions getting just as much microscopic attention” that Black males contribute to society.

“It is important that we recognize the contributions of African American kings and men alike,” Alaquiva, who is African American, said, which would “allow our families to grow, our communities to grow, and allow this country to grow into the nation that it can and should be.”

That’s why events like the New Pittsburgh Courier’s “Men of Excellence” is so important. It places a verified checkmark next to Pittsburgh’s African American men who are making a positive difference, doing positive things, and holding their own as a minority in this society.

Nearly 50 local men were chosen for this year’s “Men of Excellence” event, to be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel, 510 Market St., Downtown. Though tickets for the event are going fast, tickets are still available now by calling Courier office manager Allison Palm, at 412-481-8302, ext. 136, or online at http://www.newpittsburghcourier.com. Tickets are $85, tables of 10 are $850.

Pittsburgh television and radio personality Chris Moore will serve as the celebrity host, and Louis “Hop” Kendrick is the legacy honoree. Kendrick, a lifelong advocate for Black civil rights in Pittsburgh, is also a Courier opinion columnist.

