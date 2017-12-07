67 of 97 homicides Black lives …Seven November killings including two teens during Thanksgiving weekend

November’s youngest victim was 4 months old, the oldest 49. Their killers are in jail awaiting trial, as are two Black men aged 19 and 21 charged in another murder. The killers of other four, including two Woodland Hills students killed in separate incidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, remain at large. If you know something, say something. The appropriate phone numbers are listed below.

NOV. 8—Daryl Waite, a 49-year-old Black male, died from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by his girlfriend, 52-year-old Cassandra Locke, while visiting a friend’s apartment on the South Side. Locke has been charged with homicide and is in the Allegheny County jail.

NOV. 12—Victoria Gazzam, a 4-month-old White female, was beaten to death by her father, Joseph Gazzam, in their Mt. Lebanon home because he said she was being “fussy.” Joseph Gazzam is in the Allegheny County Jail.

NOV. 18—Zachary Walls, a 28-year-old Black male, was discovered by police in the yard of his Penn Hills on Bryant Drive home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, Allegheny County Police determined that 21-year-old Raymond Crumby III and 19-year-old Tyrelle Duncan were responsible for the homicide. Crumby and Duncan are charged with robbery, conspiracy, weapons violations, drug possession and homicide, and await trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

NOV. 20—Michael Shawn Havaran, a 44-year-old White male, was found with fatal chest wounds lying in a creek near Lougeay Road in Wilkins Township after a passing motorist alerted police. County detectives have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

