Shazier injury almost too emotional to overcome


Courier Newsroom
William Gay was one of many Steelers that had concern on their faces for teammate Ryan Shazier, who is still in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a back injury in the Dec. 4 contest against the Bengals. Steelers general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert said in a statement that Shazier will not undergo surgery at this time, and “he continues to improve.”
