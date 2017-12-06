Public Notices 12-6-17

ANNUAL REPORT
The Board of Directors of Tadiso Incorporated is announcing to the public that you can receive an Annual Report concerning assets, liabilities, objectives and goals for the fiscal year of 2016-2017. In order to receive a copy, call Patricia Dennis at (412) 322-8415, ext. 120.
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:
Allegheny Valley/Alle-Kiski Hospital
Forbes Regional Hospital
Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital
Jefferson Hospital
Ohio Valley Hospital
St. Clair Memorial Hospital
UPMC-McKeesport
UPMC-Mercy
UPMC-Montefiore
UPMC-Presbyterian
UPMC-Shadyside
UPMC-Western Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC)
VA Pittsburgh Health System-
University Drive Campus
(Veterans only)
Limited Designated Facilities (authorized and designated for involuntary examination and treatment)
LifeCare Hospital
Southwood Psychiatric Hospital
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services