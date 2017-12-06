Public Notices 12-6-17

ANNUAL REPORT

The Board of Directors of Tadiso Incorporated is announcing to the public that you can receive an Annual Report concerning assets, liabilities, objectives and goals for the fiscal year of 2016-2017. In order to receive a copy, call Patricia Dennis at (412) 322-8415, ext. 120.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:

Allegheny Valley/Alle-Kiski Hospital

Forbes Regional Hospital

Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital

Jefferson Hospital

Ohio Valley Hospital

St. Clair Memorial Hospital

UPMC-McKeesport

UPMC-Mercy

UPMC-Montefiore

UPMC-Presbyterian

UPMC-Shadyside

UPMC-Western Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC)

VA Pittsburgh Health System-

University Drive Campus

(Veterans only)

Limited Designated Facilities (authorized and designated for involuntary examination and treatment)

LifeCare Hospital

Southwood Psychiatric Hospital

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: