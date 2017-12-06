Meetings 12-6-17

Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Drug & Alcohol Planning Council
2018 Meeting Schedule
The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates.
The D&A Planning Council Meetings for 2018 are scheduled as follows:
January 10
March 14
May 8 (Second Tuesday, joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)
July 11
September 12 (joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)
November 14
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board
2018 Meeting Schedule
The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates
The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2018 are scheduled as follows:
January 9
March 13
May 8 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
July 10
September 12 (Second
Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
November 13
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board
2018 Meeting Schedule
The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Rachel Carson Room, Lower Level unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates
The CYF Advisory Board 2018 meeting schedule is:
January 3
March 7 (Liberty Room)
May 2
July 11 (Second Wednesday of the month)
September 5
November 1
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services