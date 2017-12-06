Meetings 12-6-17

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Drug & Alcohol Planning Council

2018 Meeting Schedule

The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates.

The D&A Planning Council Meetings for 2018 are scheduled as follows:

January 10

March 14

May 8 (Second Tuesday, joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)

July 11

September 12 (joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)

November 14

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board

2018 Meeting Schedule

The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates

The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2018 are scheduled as follows:

January 9

March 13

May 8 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

July 10

September 12 (Second

Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

November 13

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board

2018 Meeting Schedule

The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2018 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Rachel Carson Room, Lower Level unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates

The CYF Advisory Board 2018 meeting schedule is:

January 3

March 7 (Liberty Room)

May 2

July 11 (Second Wednesday of the month)

September 5

November 1

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

