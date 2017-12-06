Legal Notices 12-6-17

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR

PROFESSIONAL

ENGINEERING SERVICES

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest and Qualifications from experienced firms for contract administration and construction inspection services until 4:00 p.m., on January 12, 2018, for the following:

CONTRACT ADMINISTRATION AND CONSTRUCTION

INSPECTION SERVICES FOR THE

WENZELL AVENUE

RECONSTRUCTION/CARNAHAN ROAD BRIDGE

REPLACEMENT PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

BTE PROJECT NO. 92408

MPMS NO. 58561

Project involves reconstructing a section of Wenzell Avenue to a consistent width through replacement of existing pavement, curbs, and sidewalks, upgrades to the drainage systems, guiderails, signage and lighting. The Carnahan Road Bridge carrying Carnahan Road over an unnamed tributary to Saw Mill Run will be replaced with a concrete box culvert and work will include widening of the roadway to accommodate three lanes of traffic. A rock slope embank-ment along sections of SR 0019 will be incorporated into the project to stabilize the slope.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site:

http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS – WENZELL AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION AND CARNAHAN ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – CI/CA SERVICES

OR

L00145

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” before submitting a Statement of Interest. See Advertisement on ECMS.

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is September 5, 2018.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

