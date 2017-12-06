Employment Opportunities 12-6-17

APPLICATION ARCHITECT

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks an Application Architect in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, responsible for designing, building and maintaining high performing, highly scalable application capabilities in the employer’s operating environment. Design an application’s technical infrastructure, including information systems, databases, programming languages, utilities and testing approaches. Design and develop large-scale multi-tiered Java based applications, batch based processing applications which handle various payment formats and transformations, mappings including NACHA, EDI formats etc.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Information Systems or Computer Science plus five years of experience in an application development position is required. Experience must include: (i) 60 months of experience with EDI or other batch based payment file formats; (ii) 36 months of experience with database-related development skills including complex SQL queries, (complex store procedures and user-defined function in Oracle 11g or higher); (iii) 60 months of experience in Agile (Scrum) SDLC processes; (iv) 48 months of experience with product for transaction management including EDIFECS or IBM FTM to support payment orchestration and integration to business applications and processes; and (v) 36 months of experience working on payments processing (including ACH or Wire or check processing).

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 279703BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

PLANNING ANALYST

Port Authority is seeking a Planning Analyst to collect, enter, maintain, manage, analyze, interpret, and distribute data and information from a wide variety of internal and external sources. Recommend opportunities to improve system productivity and performance. Develop and present oral, written and graphic presentations that convey complex data in an accessible and understandable manner. Develop new ways of reporting and sharing data that help encourage transparency and innovation in planning and collaboration with other divisions and agencies.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, Public Administration or Policy, Planning, or directly related field from an accredited school and two (2) years of experience in data analysis or related field. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

or

•Master’s degree in Business Administration, Public Administration or Policy, Planning, Information Systems, or related field from an accredited school.

•A working knowledge of geographic information system (GIS) to visualize, question, analyze, interpret, and understand data to reveal relationships, patterns, and trends.

•Basic ability to write simple SQL queries to analyze large datasets

•Ability to work independently.

•Ability to work through complex problems.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Excellent interpersonal skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license or ability to obtain one.

Preferred attributes:

•Knowledge of the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s transit system.

•Proficiency using tools such as Tableau, Python, R, or Matlab to manage and analyze large datasets.

•Familiarity with web based mapping platforms and libraries, such as Carto, Mapbox, or Leaflet.

•An understanding of SQL indexes or SQL optimization.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates must be able to demonstrate at time of hire that they are authorized to work in the United States and should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Assistant Production Manager/Technical Director

Manage and execute technical requirements of PBT School productions. Manage warehouse and oversee production work occurring in warehouse. Assist with rentals and travel, as required, with rental sets and props. Full description and to apply: goo.gl/ozBNvZ

