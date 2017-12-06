Bids and Proposals 12-6-17

Request for Proposals

(RFP)

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from firms capable to serve as the Engineering Consultant for Exhaust Systems Modernization at Various Authority Parking Facilities, described more fully in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Friday, December 1, 2017 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority website at www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, December 29, 2017.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

NEW CONSTRUCTION OF NORTHVIEW MIDRISE

ARMDC IFB #2017-23-E-P-M

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION will receive separate sealed bids for New Construction of the Northview Midrise. The construction work is estimated to begin in April 2018. The estimated values of the project are in the following ranges Electrical Construction: $1,968,922.00-$2,383,432.00; Plumbing Construction: $1,152,056.00-$1,394,593.00; Mechanical Construction: $1,272,886.00-$1,540,862.00

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, December 4, 2017 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Northview Heights Management Office- Gymnasium

533 Mt. Pleasant Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, President

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

December 6, 2017

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh

Dept of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about December 22, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Moving To Work funds under Title 1 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as August-Wilson-Childhood-Home-Dispo-HACP for the purpose of HACP to submit an application to HUD for the disposition of three vacant parcels of land adjacent to/nearby a property that is on the National Historic Register. The sale would be to the owners of the historic property. The Buyer intends to include the vacant parcels into renovations they are doing to the historic property to increase its visitability. The disposition is directly tied to the larger project and but for the land disposition, the larger project could not happen.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the address listed above and may be examined or copied weekdays 8A.M to 5P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Pittsburgh at the above address. All comments received by December 21, 2017 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pittsburgh Office, Region III, William Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4004. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on December 15, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B17-08-54R Turnout Frogs

B17-09-70 LRV Bike Racks

B17-08-55R Crossing Frogs

B17-11-75A Palo Alto Support & HA Upgrade

B17-11-78A Processed Stone

B17-10-71A Printer Supplies, Parts, Maintenance & Repairs

B17-11-76A Pantograph Carbon Collector Strips

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

REV17-11-79A Vending Machine Services

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM December 6, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPOSALS for the following solicitation will be received via e-mail, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, December 27, 2017.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

AN EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA88

Through the issuance of this Request for Proposals (RFP), the Authority is interested in soliciting proposals (Proposals) from firms that are financially and technically qualified to provide an emergency notification system that utilizes GIS coordinates to map a service area in order to deploy messages to customers.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than December 22, 2017.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on December 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR

INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Reprographic Services

RFP #600-51-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Reprographic Services

RFP #600-51-17

The documents will be available no later than December 4, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., January 5, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 14, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1683, REMOVAL OF UNDERGROUND FUEL STORAGE TANK AT OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE BUILDING. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, and Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the Main O&M Building Conference Room 106, on December 13, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Prevailing Time.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids 011 Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A nonrefundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting. Any questions regarding this Contract Document should be directed to Tim Turkowski, Project Engineer, at (412) 766-4810 Ext. 8012 or Timothy.Turkowski@alcosan.org.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

DAVID W. BORNEMAN, P.E.

DIRECTOR, ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

Construction Management Services

ARMDC RFQ #2017-20

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Construction Management Services

ARMDC RFQ #2017-20

The documents will be available no later than November 27, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., January 5, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 14, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently re- issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Ambulance Transport for Mental Health Evaluation and Treatment. Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 5, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Security Camera System Maintenance

RFP #350-50-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Security Camera System

Maintenance

RFP #350-50-17

The documents will be available no later than November 27, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 15, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

– Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 7, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 9, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Carrick High School

Partial Roof Replacement

General and Plumbing Primes

Pgh. Spring Hill K-5

Masonry Restoration and

Window Replacement

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on December 4, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

