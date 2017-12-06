Atlanta
Atlanta’s Complete General, Municipal and Special Election Results


By ADW Staff
The City of Atlanta Municipal Clerk has posted unofficial results from yesterday’s runoff here: https://www.atlantaga.gov/…/2017-city…/2017-election-results.

 

The certified results will also be posted to the same page once they are received in the coming days. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

