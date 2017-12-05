I’m learning to put my future first. No one else will.

Every person in this world has at least one challenge to overcome. Some of those challenges may stem from your identity or other defining factors of how you go through life, like being an immigrant, gay, overweight, financially unhappy or a victim of racism. For me, my struggles are connected with being financially unstable and being a minor. Those two things mean I am constantly juggling work and school.

Being 17 and constantly making work a priority is tiresome. I’m learning that compromise is the key. I say this because I have found that most employers don’t care if you’re sick, depressed or miss your family and friends. My first job was at fast food restaurant that didn’t pay well. They paid me minimum wage. They boosted my pay by 10 cents every six months. I worked long hours to earn this money. But the truth was I always put more work in than I got back. I would work long nights and miss out or not be able to focus on school and other activities with educational value because of an inadequate check I was chasing. It was a huge setback for me because I missed opportunities to work toward figuring out what I want to do with my future. On every payday, I was disappointed with my check and my choices. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: http://publicsource.org/im-learning-to-put-my-future-first-no-one-else-will/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: