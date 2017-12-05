I’m learning to put my future first. No one else will.

Every person in this world has at least one challenge to overcome. Some of those challenges may stem from your identity or other defining factors of how you go through life, like being an immigrant, gay, overweight, financially unhappy or a victim of racism. For me, my struggles are connected with being financially unstable and being a minor. Those two things mean I am constantly juggling work and school.
My first job was at fast food restaurant that didn’t pay well. They paid me minimum wage. They boosted my pay by 10 cents every six months. I worked long hours to earn this money. But the truth was I always put more work in than I got back. I would work long nights and miss out or not be able to focus on school and other activities with educational value because of an inadequate check I was chasing. It was a huge setback for me because I missed opportunities to work toward figuring out what I want to do with my future. On every payday, I was disappointed with my check and my choices.
READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:
http://publicsource.org/im-learning-to-put-my-future-first-no-one-else-will/
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – Add Yours