Metro
Home > Metro

How many children in Southwestern Pennsylvania are poisoned by the drugs of their caregivers?


Kimberly Palmiero, PublicSource
2 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo by Jonathan Perez/Unsplash)

The August death of McKees Rocks toddler Au’driana Cohen became national news: A curly-haired baby killed by a drug commonly used as elephant tranquilizer. Another casualty of the nation’s opioid epidemic.

What the reports neglect to mention is that Au’driana is one of at least 16 children in Southwestern Pennsylvania who since 2009 were poisoned by drugs in the possession of the adults who surround them. Six of those cases involved opiates. Au’driana and two others died from either being exposed to or taking the drugs.

State and local officials are required to review cases in which children have died or nearly died, and when abuse is suspected, per state law. This count captures only those cases that triggered a review, though police have not said that abuse is suspected in Au’driana’s death.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/how-many-children-in-southwestern-pennsylvania-are-poisoned-by-the-drugs-of-their-caregivers/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading How many children in Southwestern Pennsylvania are poisoned by the drugs of their caregivers?

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular