Decision 2017: Atlanta’s Next Mayor

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood faced off in a final main stage debate on WSB-TV Sunday on the heels of a poll with Norwood in the lead. The latest WSB-TV, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Landmark Communications poll was released Friday and showed Norwood with a 6-point lead, and less than 4 percent of voters undecided. Many in Atlanta’s political circles believe Tuesday’s election results could come right down to the impact of Sunday’s debate.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: