‘Called to be a Voice’ – Brother Marlon celebrates 25 years in radio

A celebration 25 years in the making for Brother Marlon

Calling it “overwhelming,” Brother Marlon Martin truly appreciated those in attendance for his “Called to be a Voice” 25 years in radio celebration, held Nov. 11 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District.

Martin first appeared on radio airwaves in the early 1990s on WAMO-FM, going by the name of “Sean Richards.” He was announcing the latest Hip-Hop and R&B cuts for years, until he decided to shed the name, and the lifestyle. “While still on WAMO, I began going to Bible Study, learning and studying my Word and sharing with my co-workers all that I was learning. The job and the new life were beginning to be difficult to manage, but with my termination from WAMO this gave me the green light to go all in,” Marlon told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview.

After transforming into a “Man of God,” Martin said, he hosted gospel shows at WORD-FM and WGBN-AM for years, before hosting Sunday morning gospel on WAMO.

“I’ve tried to live a life apart from God, and it was not a good life,” Marlon said. “Being raised in church from a child, I was taught the importance of being rooted in faith. I served in church as a young boy, but when I got older I tried to do it a different way. My former program director Ron Atkins sat me down in his office and shared with me that he has noticed how my life was outside of Christ and I needed to get back to God. I took that conversation seriously. It was 20 years ago that we had that conversation, and I have been committed to walking with God ever since.”

Martin, who is married to Ellise and has four sons, Marlon II, Jason, Ephraim and Caleb, were front-and-center at the Nov. 11 event. And of course, mom is never far away, either. “I had to award my mom, Ercell Martin, the Cornerstone Award for being just that in our family and in life,” Martin said.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: