AAWSB 18th Annual Prayer Breakfast (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 29)

The mission of the African American Women’s Speakers Bureau (AAWSB) is to provide breast cancer education and community outreach to African American women in our local and regional communities.

On Oct. 21, at the Monroeville Convention Center, AAWSB held their 18th Annual Prayer Brunch. Award winning KDKA-TV anchor/reporter Brenda Waters made a repeat performance as the mistress of ceremonies. The program was a beautiful spiritual service that included many members of AAWSB and special guests.

The speaker of the hour was Evangelist Alease Taylor from North Carolina. Taylor is co-founder and has held the role of the Elect Lady of Outreach Christian Tabernacle for 48 years. She works with the youth department, is a Sunday School teacher and is a missionary to Africa. Taylor is a member of Church Women United, the North Carolina Association of Minister’s Wives and Widows and has served as a Christian Education director. Taylor told the large audience to “step out of the box” and “that God is a way maker and will open the door and show you the plan.”

Magnolia Hemby and Shirlee Lucas founded the Speakers Bureau. Hemby spoke about the early days of AAWSB and how they have grown in 18 years. The money that is raised goes to ladies in treatment for breast cancer. Hemby was presented with a plaque and roses by the ladies of the Speakers Bureau.

The AAWSB member roster includes: Peggy Tate—president, LeGhretta Bush White—secretary, Rev. Amelia Harris—secretary, Edith Smith—treasurer, Helen Wilkerson—treasurer, Cheryl Evans, Phyllis Durett, Delores Farley, Sharon Greene, Magnolia Hemby, Cynthia Howard, Phyllis Johnson, Shirlee Lucas, Gloria Mungin, Toni Roberts, Valerie Myles and Naomi Tallon.

