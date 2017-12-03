Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times & Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

The body of 15-year-old Sabriya McLean was found in a Philadelphia alley, near the 200 block of South 49th Streeton, Tuesday night after the young girl attempted to meet up with a man she met on Facebook, CBSPhilly reports.

Police discovered her body 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday after her parents reported her missing. McLean had been stabbed over 50 times and her body set on fire before being covered with leaves.

15 year old Girl Stabbed And Set On Fire; Met Killer On Facebook, Police Say…. R.I.P. 😪 pic.twitter.com/2CUccW9aEO — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) December 1, 2017

According to reports, 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring confessed he killed McLean to his parents, who informed the police. He was reportedly charged with murder, arson, abuse of corpse and related offenses.

Swaringer-Herring has a criminal history involving terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and robbery/conspiracy, NBC10 reports.

As of Thursday, Swaring-Herring remained in jail without bail.

