Jacque Fielder steps down as Democratic 12th ward chair

Though her current term doesn’t expire until June, Allegheny County Democratic 12th Ward Chair Jacque Fielder has submitted her resignation and will step down, January 15, 2018.

In a letter sent to the New Pittsburgh Courier, Nov. 27, Fielder said she will “remain a concerned and informed voter who cares about her community and volunteers when able to do so.”

This marks the second time Fielder has resigned as ward chair. In 2011, she resigned after the candidate she backed in the District 9 City Council race finished third. As the New Pittsburgh Courier previously reported, she came out of retirement in 2013, and was re-elected chair that November following the resignation of Dennis James two months earlier.

In her resignation letter, Fielder said she is proud to have served on the committee for 21 years—14 as chair—and is confident her successor will take over with ease.

Under her leadership, the 12th Ward Committee is likely most notable for hosting Town Hall, Meet the Candidate and HOLA (Hold Our Leaders Accountable) meetings that gave voters a direct platform to be heard and to question candidates and elected officials from the federal, state, county and city governments who wanted their vote.

“In addition to Get Out the Vote duties and casting my votes during endorsement meetings, I leave a record of successful work with my committee to prioritize issues and represent the people of Larimer, Lincoln/Lemington/Belmar Gardens, and parts of Homewood,” the letter said.

