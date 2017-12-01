NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Wins Muhammad Ali Award; Mice In The White House?; Pocahontas History Explained

Colin Kaepernick is the recipient of this year’s Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali award, an annual honor given to those who encapsulate “the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy and has used sports as a platform for changing the world.”

“I am proud to be able to present this to Colin for his passionate defense of social justice and civil rights for all people,” Lonnie Ali, Muhammad’s widow told Sports Illustrated. “Like Muhammad, Colin is a man who stands on his convictions with confidence and courage, undaunted by the personal sacrifices he has had to make to have his message heard. And he has used his celebrity and philanthropy to the benefit of some of our most vulnerable community members.”

Kaepernick was named GQ‘s Citizen of the Year last month and reportedly got a book deal in October.

It is a rare person who gives up what he loves in exchange for what he believes. Colin Kaepernick is the winner of SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. https://t.co/bUQotMxxFE pic.twitter.com/gQsmPLze49 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2017

Recent White House maintenance requests reportedly show the building’s dealing with a bit of a vermin problem, according to documents obtained by NBC 4 Washington. They’ve reportedly got mice in the White House situation room and the White House Navy mess food service area.

The number of work orders are not too different than those made toward the end of Barack Obama’s time in office, according to the news outlet’s review of federal records. Former General Services Administration (GSA) Inspector General Brian Miller attributes the problem to the building’s age.

“It’s an enormous job,” he stated, adding that “they are old buildings” and “any of us who have old houses know old houses need a lot of work.”

White House maintenance requests show building infested with cockroaches and vermin https://t.co/EyAMJoXzZa pic.twitter.com/6GrthU1YtY — The Hill (@thehill) December 1, 2017

In the wake of Trump’s Pocahontas slur, a descendant of the historical figure broke down the real story for Mic.com. Monica Stretten, member of the Chickahominy Indian tribe of Virginia, talked about how “American folklore has romanticized” Pocahontas’ story in the informative clip below:

A descendant of Pocahontas reveals the disturbing truth about this storied figure — and it's something all Americans need to hear. pic.twitter.com/AgqMPHHdT2 — Mic (@mic) November 30, 2017

