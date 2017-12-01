A new title for Jo-Anne Bates—2017 Artist of the Year

November 17, 2017 is a date that Jo-Anne Bates will never forget.

Years of work, years of dedication, and now, a high honor bestowed—She was named Pittsburgh Filmmakers/Pittsburgh Center for the Arts 2017 Artist of the Year.

At the Nov. 17 event at PCA, people were treated to new works by Bates, including “Sankofa Soul” and “Exploration of Color.”

The Artist of the Year award, according to a PF/PCA news release, recognizes an individual, established in their field, who has displayed significant and enduring artistic contributions to the region, and provides support for them to create a new body of work for exhibition. Bates’ exhibition, “Exploration of Color,” featured a series of mixed-media, abstract monotype prints. The reintroduction of textual statements to her arsenal represent a culmination of her experiences as a woman, mother, grandmother, and educator.

“The words and statements represent expressions people see, say, and hear. My work has often been referred to as philosophical road maps and these new prints continue in that direction,” Bates said in the release. “Creating these prints provides an outlet for creative freedom and continues to be an ongoing and necessary challenge for me.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: