A Second Chance Inc. presents ‘A Dance for Life’

“A Dance for Life” is the annual rite of passage program that teaches local teen girls qualities like perseverance on the way to success, and that it’s OK to say no and mean it. Bernadette Hawkins, with A Second Chance Inc., told the New Pittsburgh Courier that over 10-15 weeks, the organization’s program also offers field trips, mentoring, etiquette lessons and opportunities to learn from and meet leaders in the community. The A Dance for Life program culminated with a cotillion for the girls and their male escorts, Nov. 11 at the Rhonda D. Wright Family Center, in Homewood.

Dr. Sharon L. McDaniel, president and CEO of A Second Chance Inc., created A Dance for Life in 1994. Today, Hawkins said, it is a signature program at A Second Chance Inc., the only agency in the country that specializes in child welfare-involved kinship families.

