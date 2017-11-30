What can Brown do for you?

As it always does, the pendulum swings back. That’s exactly what I’m seeing with the Steelers’ offensive and defensive units as they improved to 9-2 on Sunday night, Nov. 26, after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 31-28.

The offense, which had been playing way below their standards, is finally beginning to get things going the past few weeks, having put up 40 and 31 points in back-to-back weeks.

Ben Roethlisberger, despite his two interceptions vs. Green Bay, is beginning to look on point. He’s sharp, extending plays and throwing the ball to the right receivers at the right time. It’s something he hadn’t done as often earlier this season. But, the pendulum had to swing back for him; he’s too good for it not to.

Le’Veon Bell started coming back to normal a month or so ago and he continues to do so. He proved once again that he’s the best running back in all of football. If he’s not making plays in the run game, he’s catching the ball and allowing Roethlisberger to check the ball down. Bell was nothing short of spectacular against Green Bay and I fully expect that to continue throughout the remainder of the season.

Obviously, Antonio Brown is always at a high level, but if you mix in Martavis Bryant, who appeared motivated and finally displayed some of his talents this past week, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, you can see that this offense is finally on track after an extended slow start.

