UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Celebrates 34 Years

The 34th Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is set to take place Dec. 16 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.

One of the premier events in Atlanta each year since it was conceived by former Mayor Andrew Young and Billye S. Aaron, UNCF’s signature fundraising gala and premier social event of the holiday season is hosted by the city’s current Mayor and is largely supported by local corporate and civic entities. The Ball raises unrestricted dollars for UNCF’s support of local students and attracts a diverse array of attendees from across the metropolitan area, including local celebrities, dignitaries, civic and elected officials.

“Last year, Atlanta made history as having the first UNCF event to net $1 million,” said Justine Boyd, UNCF regional Development director. “Over 1,200 guests including 15 college presidents, students, corporate leaders, celebrities, community partners, and sponsors were in attendance in support of our 37 UNCF member colleges and universities, four of which are right here in Atlanta.”

Entertainment will be provided by multi-talented singer, songwriter, actor, author, and television producer and R & B Recording Artist Tyrese Gibson.

The year’s event honorary co-chairs are: Rodney Bullard, vice president of community affairs at Chick-fil-A Inc. and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation; Ted Blum, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta office and chair of the firm’s Atlanta Corporate and Securities Practice; and Wendy Stewart, president, Atlanta Market Bank of America. Gibson is the honorary celebrity co-chair.

UNCF is helping to prepare young men and women for the workforce by providing assistance for textbooks and other college costs. As a result of the success of the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received. More than 600 students in the past few years attending UNCF member schools were either able to attend college and or continue their college education without interruption of financial challenges.

Tickets are available at www.uncf.org

