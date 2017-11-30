Opponents fear Brady, but do they fear Big Ben?

The Nov. 12 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium was supposed to be a

“yawner,” no drama and no trauma type of game; yet the Steelers just squeezed by the Colts by the score of 20-17 with the Steelers’ place kicker, Chris Boswell, sealing the win.

Fast forward to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh last Sunday night in prime time, Nov. 26, where Pittsburgh, with the help of the platinum leg of Boswell, again eked out a win despite more than a few “defensive discrepancies” just squeaking by the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers, 31-28.

When the Steelers had difficulty finding the formula to defeat Indianapolis, many people (after the fact) said that it is much harder to win on the road than it is to win at home. OK, even if we accept that premise, wouldn’t that have also applied to the visiting Green Bay Packers?

Instead, it was the Steelers again caught holding the short end of the stick, residing in the land of “no AFC home field advantage” for a substantial part of both contests. During the Steelers games with the Colts and the Packers, Pittsburgh faced two second-tier quarterbacks who had nowhere near the experience nor the offensive talent pool that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has at his disposal, yet both of these “meaningless games” were uncomfortably too close to call, with the Steelers only snatching victory from the jaws of defeat during the final minutes of both contests.

