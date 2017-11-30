News Roundup: Matt Lauer Breaks His Silence; Trump Retweets Anti-Muslim Fake News

After being fired from NBC News amid sexual harassment allegations, ex-Today anchor Matt Lauer says he’s “truly sorry.”
“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement shared by NBC News. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”
He continued, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”
Muslim congressional candidate Omar Vaid is demanding Donald Trump resignafter he retweeted three posts by an anti-Muslim British party leader. In case you missed it, the president retweeted videos—one titled “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” and another titled “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”—that were shared by Jayda Fransen, deputy-leader of Britain First. According to Newsweek, Britain First is a far right nationalist party known for an anti-Muslim and anti-immigration agenda.
“@realDonaldTrump, I’m a Muslim American running for Congress and I demand you resign immediately for retweeting Islamophobic videos,” Vaid tweeted on Wednesday.
He later told Newsweek:
“To see the president of the United States emboldening these types of hate groups is just disgusting. What we’re seeing in these retweets is the active vilification of immigrants, minorities, and Muslims. It’s like a Breitbart news feed, and I don’t think that’s appropriate for the White House for it to be the official position.”
Victoria’s Secret is facing major backlash after a video of its angels singing Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” backstage at a fashion show made its rounds on the internet. Of course, everyone loves Cardi B (how can they not?), so that’s not the issue. The issue lies within the fact that they can all be audibly heard saying the n-word, and only one model in the room appears to be Black. You can do the rest of the math.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
