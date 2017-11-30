New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 29-Dec. 5)

Free Financial Training Workshop

DEC. 4—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will present Managing the Financial Operations of Your Business, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, Hill District, 1852 Enoch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The workshop will discuss the best ways to manage cash flow, track accounts receivable and payable, and gain a better understanding of business and sales taxes. The workshop is facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. For more information, or to register (required) for this free workshop, call 412-365-1153.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: