Business
Home > Business

New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 29-Dec. 5)


Courier Newsroom
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Free Financial Training Workshop
DEC. 4—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will present Managing the Financial Operations of Your Business, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, Hill District, 1852 Enoch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. The workshop will discuss the best ways to manage cash flow, track accounts receivable and payable, and gain a better understanding of business and sales taxes. The workshop is facilitated by Jonnet Solomon, Founder & CEO of J. Solomon and Associates, LLC. For more information, or to register (required) for this free workshop, call 412-365-1153.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 29-Dec. 5)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular