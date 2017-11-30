IMANI CHRISTIAN WAS THAT CLOSE

But the Jeannette Jayhawks prevail, 35-34, to win another WPIAL title

With coaches from the past looking on from the press box—Joe Mucci, Bob Murphy and Art Tragesser among them—Jeannette used a big fourth-quarter rally to capture its ninth WPIAL football championship with a 35-34 victory over Imani Christian (11-3) in the Class A Title Game Saturday, Nov. 25, at Robert Morris’ Joe Walton Stadium.

Jeannette (13-1) tied New Castle for the most wins in WPIAL football history, with 734.

There have been many teams in the legendary history of Jeannette football that were rich in talent, so why was this one so special?

“Ten years ago today, we won a championship and one of the big things, I was 0-3 in WPIAL championships,” said Roy Hall, Jeannette’s first African American Coach. “Getting Clairton off our back: Huge. Winning the WPIAL championship: Huge. Tying the WPIAL record for most wins: Huge. This is for all my past players, my assistant coaches, and these players who played their hearts out. I have great people all around me. Winning heals all wounds.”

Imani Christian took an early 12-0 first quarter lead. Asante Watkins scored on a 1-yard run and Sam Fairley scooped up a fumble and raced 43-yards for the score.

Jeannette has a history of great dual-threat quarterbacks. Names like; Dick Hoak, Adam Bostick, Dante Wiley, Demetrious Cox, Jordan Hall, Gio Vonne Sanders and Terrelle Pryor.

