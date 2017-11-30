A nation divided

We are a nation that is truly divided. None of us were around during this time, but based on the history books, this time feels like the Civil War that took place from 1861 until 1865. That war lasted four long years but it feels like we, as a society, are in another Civil War and this one is lasting much longer than four years. In fact, it feels like it’s been going on now for almost 20 years. Since 1997 with the rise of cable news and the ever present 24-hour news cycle our country has experienced a great divide not only with our opinions — which, I should add has always been a mainstay in the country, but with facts and this is new and deeply troubling.