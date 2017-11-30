5 things to know about Meghan Markle’s mom

With news about Meghan Markle‘s engagement to Prince Harry, folks are curious about the woman slated to marry the man fifth in line to the British throne. But they are also curious about her background–so much so that Markle’s real life prince had to ordered British tabloids to lay off the Suits actress, especially about her biracial heritage.

For a deeper dive into her family background, here are five things to know about Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, who appears to be as dynamic as her daughter.

1.Yes, she’s Black, y’all!

Ragland, 61, was born in Los Angeles, where she continues to live, working as a yoga instructor and social worker. Ragland’s father was an antique dealer and her mother was a nurse.

2. She Is Single

She divorced, Thomas Markle, who is White, when Meghan, 36, was six years old. Markle has worked as a lighting director on series including Married with Children and General Hospital. As a child, Meghan used to visit her father on the set of Married Children, according to The Daily Mail. Both parents will attend the wedding.

3.She Has A Masters Degree In Social Work

She received a master’s in social work from University of Southern California. Meghan wrote a tribute to her mom on Instagram in 2016, including a photo of them in a graduation cap and gown.

4. She Met Prince Harry Before The Engagement

Fueling speculation that Meghan and Harry were about to be engaged, Doria was spotted in public with them at the end of September at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto.

5. Whip-Smart

She graduated from Fairfax High School​ in 1974 and friends remember her as whip smart. She was a member of the school’s Apex Club – a class for exceptionally bright pupils, wrote the Daily Mail.

Now, she will participate and bear witness to one of 2018’s most high-profile weddings. I’m “very happy,” she told the news outlet.

‘My mother raised me to be a global citizen, with eyes open to sometimes harsh realities,’ Markle, who has swooned over their close relationship, wrote on her lifestyle blog.

