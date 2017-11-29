Training 11.29.17

WESTERN PA OPERATING ENGINEERS

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT OPERATORS/MECHANICS

Earn while you learn in a 4-year apprenticeship program.

High School or GED and drug test required.

Applications available Dec 4-Dec 15, at wpaoperators.org and Mon-Fri, 9 am–3 pm at Operating Engineers, 111 Zeta Drive, Pittsburgh, PA or W PA Operating Engineers,

457 Christopher Road, New Alexandria, PA. Also Saturday, Dec 9, 9am–3pm New Alexandria. Learn about highway construction industry at futureroadbuilders.com.

