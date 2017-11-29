Classifieds
Home > Classifieds

Training 11.29.17


Classifieds Department
2 reads
Leave a comment

WESTERN PA OPERATING ENGINEERS
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT OPERATORS/MECHANICS
Earn while you learn in a 4-year apprenticeship program.
High School or GED and drug test required.
Applications available Dec 4-Dec 15, at wpaoperators.org and Mon-Fri, 9 am–3 pm at Operating Engineers, 111 Zeta Drive, Pittsburgh, PA or W PA Operating Engineers,
457 Christopher Road, New Alexandria, PA. Also Saturday, Dec 9, 9am–3pm New Alexandria. Learn about highway construction industry at futureroadbuilders.com.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Training 11.29.17

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular