Public Notices 11-29-17

NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA
AMOUNT AMOUNT
Penn Ave, Reconstruction 2009 $57,336.65 $42,971.35 -$14,365.30 Public Facilities Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2009 $1,300,000.00 $1,314,365.30 +$14,365.30 Admin. Citywide
Slope Failure Remediation 2010 $300,000.00 $295,825.00 -$4,175.00 Street Improve. Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2010 $1,300,000.00 $1,304,175.00 +$4,175.00 Admin. Citywide
Building Conditions Survey 2011 $30,000.00 $0.00 -$30,000.00 Admin. Citywide
Slope Failure Remediation 2011 $198,064.74 $152,113.81 -$45,950.93 Street Improve. Citywide
Sinc-UP Traffic signal improvements 2011 $75,000.00 $0.00 -$75,000.00 Public Facilities Citywide
Architectural Engineering Survey 2011 $100,000.00 $93,072.63 -$6,927.37 Public Facilities Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2011 $1,200,000.00 $1,357,878.30 +$157,878.30 Admin. Citywide
Disparity Study Update 2012 $62,000.00 $0.00 -$62,000.00 Admin. Citywide
Recreation & Senior Center Maintenance 2012 $50,000.00 $2,495.62 -$47,504.38 Public Facilities Citywide
Beechview Senior Center 2012 $147,870.00 $0.00 -$147,870.00 Public Faculties Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2012 $844,868.76 $1,102,243.14 +$257,374.38 Admin. Citywide
Recreation & Senior Center Maintenance 2013 $250,000.00 $0.00 -$250,000.00 Public Facilities Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2013 $1,000,000.00 $1,250,000.00 +$250,000.00 Admin. Citywide
Multi Modal Transportation 2014 $40,000.00 $0.00 -$40,000.00 Admin. Citywide
Planning and Educ.
City Planning Personnel 2014 $1,000,000.00 $1,040,000.00 +$40,000.00 Admin. Citywide
Streetscape & Intersection Reconstruction 2015 $50,000.00 $44,145.98 -$5,584.02 Street Improve. Citywide
City Planning Personnel 2015 $1,000,000.00 $1,005,584.02 =$5,584.02 Admin. Citywide
The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
Michael Petrucci
Assistant Director for Community Development
Department of City Planning
200 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, December 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2016 budget of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
Flood Control Projects 2016 $500,000.00 $0.00 -$500,000.00 Public Works Citywide
Design, Construction & Inspection 2016 $0.00 $500,000.00 -$500,000.00 Public Works Citywide
