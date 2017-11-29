Public Notices 11-29-17

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

AMOUNT AMOUNT

Penn Ave, Reconstruction 2009 $57,336.65 $42,971.35 -$14,365.30 Public Facilities Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2009 $1,300,000.00 $1,314,365.30 +$14,365.30 Admin. Citywide

Slope Failure Remediation 2010 $300,000.00 $295,825.00 -$4,175.00 Street Improve. Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2010 $1,300,000.00 $1,304,175.00 +$4,175.00 Admin. Citywide

Building Conditions Survey 2011 $30,000.00 $0.00 -$30,000.00 Admin. Citywide

Slope Failure Remediation 2011 $198,064.74 $152,113.81 -$45,950.93 Street Improve. Citywide

Sinc-UP Traffic signal improvements 2011 $75,000.00 $0.00 -$75,000.00 Public Facilities Citywide

Architectural Engineering Survey 2011 $100,000.00 $93,072.63 -$6,927.37 Public Facilities Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2011 $1,200,000.00 $1,357,878.30 +$157,878.30 Admin. Citywide

Disparity Study Update 2012 $62,000.00 $0.00 -$62,000.00 Admin. Citywide

Recreation & Senior Center Maintenance 2012 $50,000.00 $2,495.62 -$47,504.38 Public Facilities Citywide

Beechview Senior Center 2012 $147,870.00 $0.00 -$147,870.00 Public Faculties Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2012 $844,868.76 $1,102,243.14 +$257,374.38 Admin. Citywide

Recreation & Senior Center Maintenance 2013 $250,000.00 $0.00 -$250,000.00 Public Facilities Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2013 $1,000,000.00 $1,250,000.00 +$250,000.00 Admin. Citywide

Multi Modal Transportation 2014 $40,000.00 $0.00 -$40,000.00 Admin. Citywide

Planning and Educ.

City Planning Personnel 2014 $1,000,000.00 $1,040,000.00 +$40,000.00 Admin. Citywide

Streetscape & Intersection Reconstruction 2015 $50,000.00 $44,145.98 -$5,584.02 Street Improve. Citywide

City Planning Personnel 2015 $1,000,000.00 $1,005,584.02 =$5,584.02 Admin. Citywide

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

Michael Petrucci

Assistant Director for Community Development

Department of City Planning

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2016 budget of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

AMOUNT AMOUNT

Flood Control Projects 2016 $500,000.00 $0.00 -$500,000.00 Public Works Citywide

Design, Construction & Inspection 2016 $0.00 $500,000.00 -$500,000.00 Public Works Citywide

