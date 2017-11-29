Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-29-17

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 29, 2017

City of Pittsburgh

Dept of City Planning

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about December 15th, 2017, the City of Pittsburgh will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HUD/State administering agency for the release of Moving to Work funds under Title 1 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as Disposition of 1 parcel at the former Kelly Street Highrise, PA-1-14 for the purpose of the development of the Kelly Hamilton Homes (formerly known as Addison Terrace Phase IV in Homewood.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the address listed above and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by December 14th, 2017 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pittsburgh Office, Region III, William Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000, Pittsburgh PA 15222-4004. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

Estate of WALTER PETER PIKUNAS, aka WALTER P. PIKUNAS Deceased of Pittsurgh, Pennsylvania, January 19, 2015 No 02-15-002202. Judith A. Lehnowsky Administrator d.b.n.c.t.a., c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Atty., 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsurgh, PA 15209 (412) 821-0441

Estate of ALICE C. FRANKWITT, deceased of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-06160. Roseann Walker, Administrator, 3886 Frederick Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Estate of MR. GARY W. PIPER, deceased of 63 Ford Street, Tarentum, PA 15084. Estate No. 02-17-6359. Ms. Janis Piper, of 63 Ford Street, Tarentum, PA 15084, Executrix, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of GAIL E. GRINGEL, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06480. Robin L. Rarie, Esq., Administrator, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of MARGARET M. JOHNSTON, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06050. Robin L. Rarie, Esq., Executrix, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of MARIA C. KLEMENCIC a/k/a Maria Klemencic, Deceased of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-05460. John F. Klemencic, Executor, 2328 South Pewter Drive, Macungie, PA 18062 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of EDWARD C. RUFFENNACH a/k/a Edward C. Ruffennach, Sr., Deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No 02-17-06464. Edward C. Ruffennach, Jr. Executor, 1562 Turquoise Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45255 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

