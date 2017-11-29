HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J. Blige In A Regal Thigh High Original At The Independent Film Awards

Queen Mary J. Blige made her presence known at last night’s 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City wearing this stellar number for the occasion.

The Temraza original came in all black, long sleeves with sharp accents of royal gold in the shape of a dragon on the front of her dress. The thigh high slit showed of Mary’s toned melanin leg, reminding everyone that she’s still got it!

Rocking a matching hairstyle to go with her gown, the Mudbound star sported a gold crown look with her blonde tresses. Her hair was swooped up into a stylish bun finishing her evening touch with an elegant look.

Do you think the Queen is giving us regal slayage? Tell us how you feel in the poll below!

