Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J. Blige In A Regal Thigh High Original At The Independent Film Awards


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Queen Mary J. Blige made her presence known at last night’s 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City wearing this stellar number for the occasion.

Mary J. Blige Independent Film Awards 2017

Source: Rob Rich / WENN

The Temraza original came in all black, long sleeves with sharp accents of royal gold in the shape of a dragon on the front of her dress. The thigh high slit showed of Mary’s toned melanin leg, reminding everyone that she’s still got it!

Mary J. Blige Independent Film Awards 2017

Source: Rob Rich / WENN

Rocking a matching hairstyle to go with her gown, the Mudbound star sported a gold crown look with her blonde tresses. Her hair was swooped up into a stylish bun finishing her evening touch with an elegant look.

Do you think the Queen is giving us regal slayage? Tell us how you feel in the poll below!

DON’T MISS:

Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music To Get Through Heartache

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Mary J’s All White Slayage

Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D'Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

 

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular