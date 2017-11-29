Employment Opportunities 11-29-17

TWO FULL TIME POSITIONS
Wilkinsburg Borough is seeking applications for two full time positions; Code Enforcement Officer and Finance Clerk
Applications, Job Descriptions, Requirements, Benefits and Salary information can be found on the Borough Web Site at http://www.wilkinsburgpa.gov
Deadline for Applications is Monday, December 11th. For more information call 412-244-2900 or visit Borough offices at 605 Ross Ave.
DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES
JusticeWorks YouthCare is seeking a Full-time Director of Human Resources. Are you looking to work for a dynamic company who offers benefits and a competitive salary? Do you have a Bachelor’s Degree and at least 8 years of Human Resources experience? If so, we are looking for you! Please visit our website, http://www.justice worksyouthcare.com, and click on the Careers tab to apply.
Intimate Partner
Violence/Child Welfare Specialist
FT position in a domestic violence agency;
Provides intimate partner violence-related consultation, outreach, and training to assist
CYF involved families experiencing intimate partner violence.. College degree; Act 33, 34 &
FBI clearances required. Excellent benefits; salary low $30,000’s annually.
Send cover letter and resume to molinaron@wcspittsburgh.org by 12/18/17