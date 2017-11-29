Employment Opportunities 11-29-17

TWO FULL TIME POSITIONS

Wilkinsburg Borough is seeking applications for two full time positions; Code Enforcement Officer and Finance Clerk

Applications, Job Descriptions, Requirements, Benefits and Salary information can be found on the Borough Web Site at http://www.wilkinsburgpa.gov

Deadline for Applications is Monday, December 11th. For more information call 412-244-2900 or visit Borough offices at 605 Ross Ave.

DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES

JusticeWorks YouthCare is seeking a Full-time Director of Human Resources. Are you looking to work for a dynamic company who offers benefits and a competitive salary? Do you have a Bachelor’s Degree and at least 8 years of Human Resources experience? If so, we are looking for you! Please visit our website, http://www.justice worksyouthcare.com, and click on the Careers tab to apply.

Intimate Partner

Violence/Child Welfare Specialist

FT position in a domestic violence agency;

Provides intimate partner violence-related consultation, outreach, and training to assist

CYF involved families experiencing intimate partner violence.. College degree; Act 33, 34 &

FBI clearances required. Excellent benefits; salary low $30,000’s annually.

Send cover letter and resume to molinaron@wcspittsburgh.org by 12/18/17

