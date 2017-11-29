BLM Chapter Promotes #BlackXmas To Counter White Supremacy

The Los Angeles branch of the Black Lives Matter collective is promoting a “Black Christmas,” an effort to encourage African Americans to do their holiday shopping at Black-owned businesses as a way to resist White supremacy, Newsweek reported.

“We have to not only disrupt the systems of policing that literally kill our people, but we have to disrupt the White supremacist, capitalistic, patriarchal, heteronormative system that is really the root cause of these police killings,” said Melina Abdullah, a BLM leader who is a professor at California State University, Los Angeles, adding that White capitalism is part of the “racial structure” that feeds the system of oppression.

The Black Christmas, or #BlackXmas, urges Blacks to divest from White corporations by not spending their money at those businesses from Nov. 24 through New Year’s Day 2018. President Donald Trump is the embodiment of White capitalism. “If you are anti-Trump, you should hold back your resources from him and the like,” the website states. It also encourages the community to donate to Black community-based organizations during the holidays.

In 2016, BLM launched an online interactive map of Black-owned businesses, in partnership with ad agency J. Walter Thompson New York. The Google maps-based directory includes nonprofits and online stores. The vision is for BackingBlackBusiness.com to become the largest most accessible directory of Black-owned businesses. “Black-owned business have long been a staple in the Black community providing jobs, economic security and somewhere for us to go and feel seen and safe,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever.”

