Bids and Proposals 11.29.17

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Security Camera System Maintenance

RFP #350-50-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Security Camera System

Maintenance

RFP #350-50-17

The documents will be available no later than November 27, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 15, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

– Procurement Director/

Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 7, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 19, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Classroom Ceilings & Lighting

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Beechwood Elementary School

Façade Restoration, Window Replacement and Site Improvements

General and Asbestos Primes

Pgh. Miller African-Centered Academy

Retaining Wall, Parking Lot Paving and Hazardous Material Removal Work

General Prime

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 6, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

Construction Management Services

ARMDC RFQ #2017-20

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Construction Management Services

ARMDC RFQ #2017-20

The documents will be available no later than November 27, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., January 5, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/

Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

December 14, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

November 14, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, December 7, 2017. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

PINE CREEK BRIDGE NO. 8 (KUMMER ROAD)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. PI08-0208

MPMS NO.: 93164

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is February 5, 2018 and the project is to be completed by July 30, 2018.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on December 15, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.

portauthority.org)

B17-08-54R Turnout Frogs

B17-09-70 LRV Bike Racks

B17-08-55R Crossing Frogs

B17-11-75A Palo Alto Support & HA Upgrade

B17-11-78A Processed Stone

B17-10-71A Printer Supplies, Parts, Maintenance & Repairs

B17-11-76A Pantograph Carbon Collector Strips

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

REV17-11-79A Vending Machine Services

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM December 6, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 19, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Pgh. Arsenal

Corridor Ceilings & Lights

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Allderdice High School

New Pool Cover

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Stair Tower Renovations and Misc. Work

General Prime

Pgh. Classical 6-8, Gifted Center, and Prof. Development Center

Replace Fire Alarm System, Elevators, and EM Generator

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 21, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

