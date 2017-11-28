Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current president’s insults and outrages, his lies and antics is a remarkably consistent attempt to undo his predecessor’s entire legacy.

With Republicans in total control of the White House and the Congress, Trump can dismantle much of what Barack Obama accomplished, but he will ultimately fail to overturn his legacy. Obama had the right moral compass; Trump’s reaction will not be sustained. Consider the contrast: Obama passed health care reform, enabling 20 million more people to afford health insurance.

The centerpiece of his Affordable Care Act was the expansion of Medicaid to cover more than 10 million low-wage workers and their families. Trump and Republicans still vow to repeal Obamacare. Their plan and their budgets seek harsh cuts in Medicaid and Medicare. Trump continues to invent ways to undermine Obamacare administratively. He may do damage, but he will not succeed.

After Obama, Americans have come to accept that affordable health care is a right, not a privilege. In Maine last Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly voted to extend Medicaid, despite the passionate opposition of the state’s Trump-lite governor. On health care, Obama was on the right side of history; Trump gets it wrong.

Obama helped create the Paris climate agreement, getting virtually every country in the world to agree to the necessity of addressing global warming. His climate policies helped accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. Trump denies the reality of climate change, and he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accord and has systematically reversed Obama’s policies.

