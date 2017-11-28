The Steel Valley School District operates two elementary schools in a shoulder of the Monongahela River. One school enrolls mostly Black students. The other, 2 miles away, is majority White.

When Terrance Frey learned that his son’s school, Barrett Elementary, is 78 percent Black and Park Elementary is 84 percent White, he was shocked.

“It was kind of insulting. It was like reading one of those books on civil rights. You know, like you have to sit in the back of the bus,” said Frey, who is black.

Such segregation was not what he and his wife, Bianka Cable, expected when they purchased a home on 21st Avenue in Munhall three years ago. They sought out a racially diverse community and school district for their son, 8-year-old Terrance. Cable didn’t want him to have the same experience she had as one of a handful of Black students attending her Ohio high school, but she didn’t expect the polar opposite either.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/segregation-in-steel-valley-how-these-pittsburgh-area-elementary-students-are-separated-by-race-and-academic-performance/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: