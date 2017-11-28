Metro
Segregation in Steel Valley: How these Pittsburgh-area elementary students are separated by race and academic performance


Mary Niederberger, PublicSource
Barrett Elementary School third grader Terrance Frey, 8, (center) reads “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down” with his parents Terrance Frey and Bianka Cable at the Carnegie Library of Homestead. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

The Steel Valley School District operates two elementary schools in a shoulder of the Monongahela River. One school enrolls mostly Black students. The other, 2 miles away, is majority White.

When Terrance Frey learned that his son’s school, Barrett Elementary, is 78 percent Black and Park Elementary is 84 percent White, he was shocked.

“It was kind of insulting. It was like reading one of those books on civil rights. You know, like you have to sit in the back of the bus,” said Frey, who is black.

Such segregation was not what he and his wife, Bianka Cable, expected when they purchased a home on 21st Avenue in Munhall three years ago. They sought out a racially diverse community and school district for their son, 8-year-old Terrance. Cable didn’t want him to have the same experience she had as one of a handful of Black students attending her Ohio high school, but she didn’t expect the polar opposite either.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/segregation-in-steel-valley-how-these-pittsburgh-area-elementary-students-are-separated-by-race-and-academic-performance/

