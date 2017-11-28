Atlanta
Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms Face Off Today on GPB


By ADW Staff
Still trying to decide who you’ll vote for in the race for Atlanta mayor, tune in to Georgia Public Broadcasting today at 2 p.m. for a special a runoff debate between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood. You can also catch it live on 88.5 FM or streaming at gpbnews.org.

