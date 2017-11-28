Gwen’s Girls celebrates 15 years (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 22)

On Oct. 19 and 20 at the Omni William Penn Hotel, there was a celebration of the 15-year legacy of the late Commander Gwen Elliott. In 2002, Gwen’s Girls was created. It’s a non-profit organization that has worked for 15 years to empower girls and young women to have productive lives through gender specific programs, education and unique experiences.
With Dr. Kathi Elliott, who is Gwen’s daughter and Executive Director of Gwen’s Girls, there was a celebration of the accomplishments of the organization. None of which would have been possible without the vision and leadership of the founder Gwen Elliott. Dr. Kathi Elliott said they were excited to commemorate their accomplishments by celebrating those who have contributed to their mission.
