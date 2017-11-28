Aerion Abney wants another shot at the 19th District, announces campaign run

Announces campaign for state representative

When you think of Aerion Andrew Abney, you should think of a “proven visionary and strategic leader that has a strong history and passion for building communities.”

Abney, in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, Nov. 20, also said he has “developed a reputation built on quality, integrity and uncompromising ethics.”

“I chose to run again because I believe that democracy isn’t meant to be passive, it demands action.” AERION ABNEY Share

The Pitt graduate, who also holds a Master’s degree in Social Work, is best known around these parts as an integral part of the POISE Foundation, of which he’s a former program officer. He’s the founder of the USSIE Summer Games, and currently serves on the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County’s My Brother’s Keeper taskforce.

Now, he wants to also be known as Pennsylvania state representative.

On Nov. 20, Abney officially announced his campaign for state representative in the 19th District, which includes primarily the Hill District, many parts of the North Side including his home, Manchester, and Downtown Pittsburgh.

“As a resident of the district, I see the daily challenges—lack of employment opportunities, struggling schools, rising housing costs, strained public safety relationships, and other disparities that impact residents in our communities,” Abney said in a release announcing his campaign. “Too many of our seniors and families do not have the support and services they need to thrive and our communities are getting left behind. We cannot continue down this path—the time has come to raise expectations and demand better leadership.”

