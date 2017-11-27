Metro
Youth Gospel Concert at Macedonia Baptist Church


Courier Newsroom
2 reads
GOSPEL HIP-HOP ARTIST “BIZZLE” performs for the youth at the “Got Fire Teen Bash” at Macedonia. Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello

 

GOSPEL HIP-HOP ARTIST “BIZZLE” with Bevona Ingram and Nataya Rutledge.

CALINA WOMACK, ARIANNA ASHBY

ZONIYAH FULLUM

AUBREAUNA, ABIGAIL, DEONNA

PASTOR BRIAN EDMONDS speaks to the youth at the “Got Fire Teen Bash” at Macedonia Baptist Church, Oct. 27.

