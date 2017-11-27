Watch your mouth— Dental health and nutrition

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—From the time I was a little girl, to just a day or so ago, someone has always told me to watch my mouth. Why? My mouth runs, and sometimes it runs unplugged.

I’ve been known to flim flam folks with flattery or eviscerate them with evil, sometimes moving from one to the other with just a shrug of my shoulders. But my mouth-watching is not the kind of mouth-watching I’m writing about in this column. I’m writing about the healthy mouth watching that is critical to our health.

Nearly a hundred folks gathered at the National Council of Negro Women headquarters at 633 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., to hear two dynamic women talk about mouth health. Dr. Diane Earle, the managing dental director at Kool Smiles, in Lancaster, Texas, talked about dental health and its importance. Your mouth, she said, is the gateway to your body, so it is important for you to take care of it by getting regular checkups, talking care of your mouth and, especially, ensuring that children have early dental care as soon as they have even a single tooth.

She was joined by healthy living expert Debra Peek Haynes, who is passionate about the way we eat and how what we eat can transform our lives. These two women held an audience for an hour, focusing on the many ways we can improve our lives so that we can better resist these oppressive political times.

There was talk of the ways we can eat better, exercise better, and live better, with both Dr. Earle and Mrs. Haynes presenting as great examples of healthy living. Dr. Earle, for example, said she had never had a cavity in her life.

Deb Haynes (whose husband, the Rev. Freddy Haynes, has expertly pastored Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas) shared the ways she used healthy eating to turn her health around after a diagnosis of infertility. I was thrilled to bring the women together and to moderate a discussion that had significant meaning for our community.

