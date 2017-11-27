Tiger Woods returns, Take 10

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods is playing the Hero World Challenge this week, making it the 10th time he has returned from layoffs of 10 weeks or longer.

The most recent layoff was caused by fusion surgery on his lower back, his fourth back surgery since March 2014. Woods only started taking full swings two months ago, though he has reported no pain in his back.

The Hero World Challenge has an 18-man field with no cut. A year ago, Woods returned after missing 15 months because of two back surgeries. He made 24 birdies but still finished in 15th place.

A look at his comebacks:

2003 BUICK INVITATIONAL

Length of absence: Ten weeks.

Cause: Arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of 2002 season.

Previous start: Runner-up at the Target World Challenge.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Won by four shots, the first of five PGA Tour victories.

Length of return: Played a full schedule for the next five years.

___

2006 U.S. OPEN

Length of absence: Ten weeks.

Cause: Father’s death.

Previous start: Tied for third at the Masters, three shots out of the lead.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Missed the cut for the first time in a major. He would win the final two majors of the year.

Length of return: Played a full schedule the next two years.

___

2009 WGC-ACCENTURE MATCH PLAY

Length of absence: Nine months.

Cause: Reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

Previous start: Won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his 14th major.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Beat Brendan Jones in opening round, lost in the second round to Tim Clark. He won two starts later at Bay Hill.

Length of return: Played a full schedule of 20 events.

___

2010 MASTERS

Age: 34.

Length of absence: Five months.

Cause: Personal issues involving multiple extramarital affairs.

Previous start: Won the Australian Masters .

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 1.

Result: Tied for fourth , five shots out of the lead. He was tied for the lead going to the back nine.

Length of return: Played 16 events in 2010.

___

2011 WGC-BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL

Age: 35.

Length of absence: Three months.

Cause: Leg injuries.

Previous start: Withdrew from The Players Championship after a 42 on the front nine.

World ranking when he left: 8.

World ranking when he returned: 28.

Result: Tied for 37th, 18 shots out of the lead. It was his second straight year finishing 18 shots behind or worse at Firestone Country Club.

Length of return: Six events the remainder of 2011, full schedule in 2012 and 2013.

___

2014 QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL

Age: 38.

Length of absence: Four months.

Cause: Back surgery.

Previous start: Tie for 25th at the WGC-Cadillac Championship , nine shots out of the lead.

World ranking when he left: 1.

World ranking when he returned: 5.

Result: Missed the cut with rounds of 74-75.

Length of return: Three starts.

___

2014 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 38.

Length of absence: Four months.

Cause: Recovery from back surgery.

Previous start: Missed the cut in the PGA Championship with rounds of 74-74 at Valhalla.

World ranking when he left: 10.

World ranking when he returned: 24.

Result: Struggled with his chipping . Tied for 17th in an 18-man field, 26 shots out of the lead.

Length of return: Two starts.

___

2015 MASTERS

Age: 39.

Length of absence: Two months.

Cause: Chipping issues.

Previous start: Withdrew from Farmers Insurance Open after 11 holes, saying his glutes wouldn’t activate . He was 2-over par and tied for 130th.

World ranking when he left: 56.

World ranking when he returned: 111.

Result: Tie for 17th, 13 shots out of the lead. Jordan Spieth tied his 72-hole scoring record that he had set 18 years ago.

Length of return: Nine starts.

___

2016 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 40

Length of absence: 15 months.

Cause: Two back surgeries:

Previous start: Tie for 10th in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

World ranking when he left: 257.

World ranking when he returned: 898.

Result: Finished 15th against an 18-man field, 14 shots out of the lead. Made 24 birdies.

Length of return: Three starts.

___

2017 HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Age: 41.

Length of absence: Ten months.

Cause: Fourth back surgery.

Previous start: Withdrew after a 77 in the first round of Dubai Desert Classic because of back spasms.

World ranking when he left: 674.

World ranking when he returned: 1,199.

Result: Tournament starts Thursday.

Length of return: To be determined.