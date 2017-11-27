Metro
The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh continues to shine


COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER TATIONNA SMALLEY captures Allegra Flournoy, Gia Rouse, Helen Roberts, and Gerri Winston posing for the camera during the Urban League Guild’s evening dinner meeting at Hotel Indigo in East Liberty, Nov. 9. The guild presented a check to Esther L. Bush, Urban League CEO, pictured below with Urban League Guild president Ron King.

JENEEN ASQUE, TONYA KING, ROBERTA ASQUE (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

ESTHER L. BUSH, RON KING (Photo by Samuel Russell)

BERNARD AND REGINA JOHNSON (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

ESTHER L. BUSH, RON KING (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

 

